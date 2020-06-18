Colin Kaepernick is joining the publishing platform Medium, the former 49ers quarterback announced on Thursday.

Kaepernick will launch an interview series tentatively titled "Conversations with Colin," according to the Washington Post's Ben Strauss.

"I am excited for Kaepernick Publishing to partner with Medium to continue to elevate Black voices in the news and publishing industry," Kaepernick said in a statement. "I also look forward to creating new opportunities and avenues for Black writers and creators with my new role as a Board Member."

Kaepernick's first Q&A piece will likely run in the next two weeks, according to to Medium editor Jermaine Hall.

“Colin is one of our social justice leaders,” Hall told Strauss. “I think he’s leading the charge and it’s based on what’s going on in the country right now. And because he’s no longer in the NFL and we’ve lost his talent on the field — hopefully he gets back there — but we’ve gained an incredibly powerful voice for the black community who can actually affect social change.”

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016, the first year he began to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice. He remains a free agent, though he could return to the NFL in 2020. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said on Wednesday his team "would be crazy," not to have Kaepernick on the team's offseason workout list.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently encouraged teams to sign Kaepernick. President Trump addressed Kaepernick's extended free agency on Thursday, saying the former quarterback deserves a shot on a roster "if he has the playing ability."