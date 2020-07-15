Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills is among the 87 protesters facing felony charges after they were arrested at a protest in Louisville on Tuesday.

Stills was among a large group demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers on March 13 while she was asleep in her home. Protesters marched to the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and called for action against the officers who killed Taylor.

Two of the officers involved in Taylor's killing, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, still remain on the LMPD force. The other officer, Brett Hankison, has been fired. The three officers entered Taylor's residence in plainclothes with a no-knock search warrant.

The charges against Stills include intimidating a participant in the legal process, a felony, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. Stills was taken into custody early Tuesday afternoon with an arraignment scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The 86 other protesters arrested face similar charges.

LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington said all protesters were given an opportunity to leave the premises prior to being arrested, according to the Courier-Journal. Cameron, the attorney general, reported the protesters as trespassers after the group stood and chanted on his lawn. Charges were applied to the protesters "due to their refusal to leave the property and their attempts to influence the decision of the Attorney General with their actions," per Washington.

Stills, 28, has spent seven years in the NFL. He played 13 games last season with the Texans. The wide receiver has been very vocal on social issues in the past. He took a knee several times during the National Anthem since the 2016 season in support of Colin Kaepernick.

Cameron said on Tuesday that there is no timetable on when the LMPD's probe into the Taylor case will end.