NFLRA Announces Ref Protections for 2020 Season, Opt-Out Policy

The NFL Referee Association has come to an agreement with the NFL on a number of health and safety protections as well as an opt-out policy for its officials, the NFLRA announced Sunday.

NFL game and replay officials can opt out of the 2020 season in exchange for a $30,000 stipend and a guarantee that their jobs will be protected in 2021.

"There is nothing more important than the health and safety of our members," said NFLRA Executive Director Scott Green. "Although there will undoubtedly be some risk for our officials, we are pleased to have finalized a plan with the League that provides additional benefits and protections during this unprecedented season."

Officials have until this Thursday, Aug. 21, to opt out of the 2020 NFL season.

According to the NFLRA's official release, the agreement includes the following policies, among others:

Any game or replay official who has concerns related to COVID-19 may voluntarily elect to take a leave of absence from officiating responsibilities for the 2020 season.

Any game official who take a leave of absence will receive a payment of $30,000.

Any official who chooses to take a leave of absence is guaranteed job protection and may return for the 2021 season.

If a game official tests positive during the season, the test and illness will be treated as an injury sustained while performing a League-sanctioned or required activity. The official will be entitled to injury pay, medical expenses and other applicable benefits.

If an official tests positive or shows signs of illness at a game site, medical expenses, lodging and travel expenses will be covered by the NFL.

Last week, NFL players were faced with their deadline to opt out of the 2020 season. In total, 67 players decided not to participate in the upcoming season.

The NFL season is set to open Sept. 10.