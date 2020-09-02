The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of several teams making a push to sign former No. 4 overall pick Leonard Fournette, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, the Bucs have serious interest in the one-time LSU star.

Fournette was waived on Monday to end what was a three-year run with the franchise that drafted him. Jacksonville didn't pick up Fournette's fifth-year option and actively pursued a trade involving the RB, but couldn't find any takers due to his $4.2 million price tag.

Fournette had a career season in 2019, recording more than 1,100 rushing yards and 1,600 total scrimmage yards while averaging 4.3 yards per carry. But he only scored three touchdowns and registered just 13 carries of 20 or more yards over the past three seasons.

Tampa Bay already has a crowded backfield, including LeSean McCoy, Ronald Jones, Dare Ogunbowale and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn. But it makes sense they'd jump at a chance to add Fournette since all of those players have question marks related to age, injuries or inexperience.

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL: