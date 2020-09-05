Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has fired agent Bus Cook while he is still looking for a team to sign with days before the NFL season starts, according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

Florio reports Clowney is expected to hire agent Kennard McGuire while shopping for a contract. Clowney previously parted ways with Cook last year only to hire him back a few days later. The move preceded the trade that sent Cook to the Seahawks from the Texans.

Florio also reported Saturday morning that Saints general manager Mickey Loomis traveled to Texas to visit Clowney. New Orleans reporter Nick Underhill pointed out on social media that Clowney's chef posted a photo on Instagram with Sean Payton saying she cooked for the free agent, the Saints head coach and two other coaches.

The Saints are clearly going all out to try to land Clowney, while at least two other teams reportedly also are in the running to sign the 27-year-old.

