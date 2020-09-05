NFL Rumors: Free Agent Jadeveon Clowney to Switch Agents
Free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has fired agent Bus Cook while he is still looking for a team to sign with days before the NFL season starts, according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.
Florio reports Clowney is expected to hire agent Kennard McGuire while shopping for a contract. Clowney previously parted ways with Cook last year only to hire him back a few days later. The move preceded the trade that sent Cook to the Seahawks from the Texans.
Florio also reported Saturday morning that Saints general manager Mickey Loomis traveled to Texas to visit Clowney. New Orleans reporter Nick Underhill pointed out on social media that Clowney's chef posted a photo on Instagram with Sean Payton saying she cooked for the free agent, the Saints head coach and two other coaches.
The Saints are clearly going all out to try to land Clowney, while at least two other teams reportedly also are in the running to sign the 27-year-old.
Here are the latest news and notes from around the NFL:
- QB Deshaun Watson and the Texans have agreed to a four-year, $160 million extension. The deal includes $111 million in guarantees. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- Seahawks WR David Moore, who was on a restricted free agent tender worth $2.13 million, has agreed to a reworked contract to stay in Seattle. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- The Washington football team placed LB Reuben Foster on injured reserve Saturday. By placing Foster on IR before the team's final cuts, he will be out for the season. (John Keim, ESPN)
- Washington released safety Sean Davis, who had signed a one-year contract with the team this offseason that included a $2 million signing bonus. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- The Dolphins released QB Josh Rosen after failing to trade him, coach Brian Flores announced Friday. The 23-year-old is entering his third NFL season.
- The Bears will name QB Mitch Trubisky as their starter to open the 2020 season. Nick Foles, whom Chicago traded for last spring, will serve as backup. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- Despite receiving strong interest from a number of clubs, the Saints and Titans included, Clowney has been advised to wait for cut day to conclude this weekend before signing with a franchise. (Dianna Russini, ESPN)
As of Friday afternoon, three NFL franchises had already reached out to free-agent running back Adrian Peterson. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network) Peterson, 35, was released by the Washington Football Team on Friday morning after two seasons with the club.
The NFL conditionally reinstated Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory. (Tom Pelissero & Jane Slater, NFL Network)