Week 2 saw a number of the NFL's biggest names suffer injuries throughout the day.

The Giants lost star running back Saquon Barkley to a likely season-ending knee injury and are looking for reinforcement. New York is planning to work out free-agent running back Devonta Freeman on Tuesday, according to GiantsCountry's Patricia Trainia.

Freeman, 28, spent the weekend with the Eagles but did not land a contract. Once the highest-paid RB in the league, he passed on a one-year, $4 million offer from the Seahawks in May in search of a bigger payday.

Barkley left early in the second quarter of New York's loss to the Bears and was later carted to the locker room for x-rays. The Giants ruled him out with a knee injury and fear he suffered a torn ACL. There will be more tests on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

