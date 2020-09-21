NFL Rumors: Giants to Work Out Devonta Freeman After Saquon Barkley's Knee Injury
Week 2 saw a number of the NFL's biggest names suffer injuries throughout the day.
The Giants lost star running back Saquon Barkley to a likely season-ending knee injury and are looking for reinforcement. New York is planning to work out free-agent running back Devonta Freeman on Tuesday, according to GiantsCountry's Patricia Trainia.
Freeman, 28, spent the weekend with the Eagles but did not land a contract. Once the highest-paid RB in the league, he passed on a one-year, $4 million offer from the Seahawks in May in search of a bigger payday.
Barkley left early in the second quarter of New York's loss to the Bears and was later carted to the locker room for x-rays. The Giants ruled him out with a knee injury and fear he suffered a torn ACL. There will be more tests on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.
Keep up with the latest news and rumors around the NFL:
- Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey is expected to be sidelined "multiple weeks" after suffering an ankle injury on Sunday. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- Broncos WR Courtland Sutton is "feared to have suffered a significant knee injury" and will have an MRI on Monday. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- Falcons RT Kaleb McGary underwent an MRI on Monday and has a minor MCL sprain. He is expected to only miss one week. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
- Giants WR Sterling Shepard, who left Sunday's game with a toe injury, is believed to be dealing with turf toe. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor was released from the hospital late Sunday night, and his chest issue will be evaluated throughout the week. Taylor did not play after experiencing difficulty breathing at the start of Sunday's game. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- Jets WR Chris Hogan, who left Sunday's game with a rib injury, has no broken bones. He should "be okay moving forward." (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
- Lions WR Kenny Golladay is expected to return for Detroit's Week 3 matchup against the Cardinals. Golladay missed two straight games due to a hamstring injury. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)