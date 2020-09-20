A number of the league's biggest names suffered injuries throughout Week 2 action.

Here are some of the notable injuries we are keeping track of:

Saquon Barkley, Giants — Knee (Out)

Giants star running back Saquon Barkley was helped off the field early in the second quarter of New York's matchup with the Bears. Later, Barkley was carted back to the locker room for x-rays and the team later ruled him out with a knee injury.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jordan Raanan, the Giants fear Barkley suffered a torn ACL. There will more tests Monday to make a full and complete determination.

Nick Bosa, 49ers — Knee (Out)

2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa was ruled out of Sunday's game after being carted off the field midway through the first quarter.

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers — Ankle (Out)

The 49ers received some more bad news later in the game when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered an ankle injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Raheem Mostert, 49ers — Knee (Out)

And, to make matters worse, San Francisco also has lost running back Raheem Mostert for the rest of the game vs. the Jets after he went down with a knee injury. He scored an 80-yard rushing touchdown on the first play of the game.

Drew Lock, Broncos — Shoulder (Out)

Drew Lock landed awkwardly in the first quarter and initially headed to the medical tent. He was later replaced by Jeff Driskell and officially ruled out.

Cam Akers, Rams — Ribs (Out)

Akers was ruled out of the Rams’ game with a rib injury after exiting early in the game.

Anthony Barr, Vikings — Shoulder (Out)

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr injured his shoulder and has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Colts.

Courtland Sutton, Broncos — Knee/Leg/Cramping (Out)

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game vs. the Steelers.

Davante Adams, Packers — Hamstring (Questionable)

Adams appeared to come up lame after a red-zone play early in the third quarter.

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers — Ankle (Questionable)

Midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, the Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey was ruled questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Parris Campbell, Colts — Knee

Colts second-year wide receiver Paris Campbell was carted off the first in the first quarter of Indianapolis' game vs. the Vikings with a knee injury.

