Jaguars LT Cam Robinson Ejected vs. Dolphins After Contact with Official

Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson was ejected late in the third quarter of his team's game Thursday against the Miami Dolphins after making contact with an official.

The foul occurred after Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew fumbled the football on a strip-sack deep in his own territory. Robinson and down judge Danny Short were on the ground after the Dolphins recovered the football. Robinson appeared to shove Short's hand away.

Robinson, the Jaguars' second-round pick in 2017, was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected from the contest.

Miami was awarded possession on the play and scored five plays later on a Ryan Fitzpatrick run to take a 28-7 lead.

On the series following the foul, Will Richardson replaced Robinson at left tackle.

Miami went on to knock off Jacksonville 31-13. Minshew ended the game having completed 30 of his 42 pass attempts for 275 yards, but failed to throw a touchdown. He also tossed an interception. Ryan Fitzpatrick completed 18 of his 20 passes for 160 yards and threw two touchdowns.

The Dolphins jumped out to a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter and led throughout the remainder of the game, scoring touchdowns on each of their first three possessions for the first time since 2011.