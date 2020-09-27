The Dallas Cowboys visit CenturyLink Field to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 on Sunday, Sept. 27.

The Cowboys (1-1) are coming off a thrilling come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons, while the Seahawks (2-0) recorded a 35-30 win over the New England Patriots in Week 2. Seattle opened as 4.5-point favorites over Dallas.

How to Watch:

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game live on fuboTV in your regional network. Sign up for a free seven-day trial.

The Cowboys narrowly escaped Week 2 with a victory after successfully executing an onside kick and game-winning field goal in the final moments against the Falcons. Quarterback Dak Prescott has recorded two passing and three rushing touchdowns over Dallas' first two games on 68.6% completion. Running back Ezekiel Elliot has added one receiving and two rushing touchdowns on 249 total yards.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks' offense has posted the second-most points per game (36.5) in the league through the first two weeks of the season, trailing the Green Bay Packers (42.5). Quarterback Russell Wilson has recorded nine passing touchdowns and one interception over Seattle's first two victories, including a total of 610 passing yards on 82.5% completion. Running back Chris Carson and wide receiver D.K. Metcalf have combined for five of the team's touchdown receptions.

The Seahawks have opted not to allow fans at CenturyLink Field for at least the first three home games of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.