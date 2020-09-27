How to Watch Packers vs. Saints:

The Packers travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints for Sunday Night Football.

Green Bay has cruised to an early 2–0 record after blowout wins over the Vikings and the Lions. Aaron Jones rushed for a career-high 168 yards and scored three touchdowns to help the Packers overcome an early 11-point deficit and beat the Lions 42–21. Jones also tallied a team-high 68 yards receiving on four catches and enjoyed a Lambeau Leap in the empty stands at Green Bay's home opener.

The Saints, however, enter Sunday's game on a low note following a 34–24 loss to the Raiders on Monday night. Veteran quarterback Drew Brees has drawn criticism after the team's 1–1 start, with many wondering if he's starting to show signs of decline. Brees shrugged off reporters' questions on the topic in Las Vegas, but his average of 4.82 air yards on passes this season is the lowest for a quarterback through two games since 2009.

"My job's to help us win. My job's to help put everyone around me in the best position to succeed," Brees said after the game. "Are we totally in sync right now? No, we're not. We're not even close to where we are capable of."

Brees and the Saints were noticeably missing star receiver Michael Thomas, who is sidelined with an ankle injury. Running back Alvin Kamara stepped up to lead the team with nine catches for 95 yards and 13 carries for 75 yards.

