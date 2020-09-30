The NFL sent a "strongly-worded" memo to team executives on Wednesday and urged for compliance with game-day protocols, particularly in wearing face masks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and confirmed by SI's Albert Breer.

In the message to teams, the league stated that it will "address lack of compliance with accountability measures that may include...suspensions and/or forfeiture of draft picks.” Under the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, executives, general managers and head coaches must wear face masks on game days while they are on the sideline.

The new memo comes after the NFL previously sent warnings this month to teams about following game day protocols. Through the first three weeks, the NFL has penalized head coaches for not properly wearing face masks by fining the individual $100,000 and the team an additional $250,000. Coaches who have reportedly received the penalty include Seattle's Pete Carroll, San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan, Denver's Vic Fangio, New Orleans' Sean Peyton and Las Vegas' Jon Gruden.

On Tuesday, it was announced that three Tennesse players and five personnel members tested positive for COVID-19. An additional case among Titans players was announced on Wednesday.

