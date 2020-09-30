NFL Rumors: League Threatens Suspensions, Lost Draft Picks if Mask Protocols Are Not Followed
The NFL sent a "strongly-worded" memo to team executives on Wednesday and urged for compliance with game-day protocols, particularly in wearing face masks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and confirmed by SI's Albert Breer.
In the message to teams, the league stated that it will "address lack of compliance with accountability measures that may include...suspensions and/or forfeiture of draft picks.” Under the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, executives, general managers and head coaches must wear face masks on game days while they are on the sideline.
The new memo comes after the NFL previously sent warnings this month to teams about following game day protocols. Through the first three weeks, the NFL has penalized head coaches for not properly wearing face masks by fining the individual $100,000 and the team an additional $250,000. Coaches who have reportedly received the penalty include Seattle's Pete Carroll, San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan, Denver's Vic Fangio, New Orleans' Sean Peyton and Las Vegas' Jon Gruden.
On Tuesday, it was announced that three Tennesse players and five personnel members tested positive for COVID-19. An additional case among Titans players was announced on Wednesday.
Keep up with the latest news and rumors around the NFL.
- The NFL has postponed Sunday's Titans-Steelers game due to Tennessee's COVID-19 outbreak. The league is aiming for Monday or Tuesday as a rescheduled date.
- Washington Football Team pass-rusher Chase Young is expected to be out against the Ravens in Week 4 after suffering a moderate groin strain on Sunday. The No. 2 pick, who has totaled 2.5 sacks this season, is considered week-to-week. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- Jets RB Le'Veon Bell is eyeing a Week 5 return to the lineup and intends to play vs. the Cardinals barring an unforeseen setback. Bell was on the short-term injured reserve with a hamstring issue. (Jeremy Fowler, ESPN)
- Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin is out this week and potentially next Thursday against the Bears after an MRI confirmed a mild hamstring pull. He is not expected to miss extended time. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)