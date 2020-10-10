Report: No New Positive COVID-19 Tests for Patriots and Titans, New England Reopens Facility

The Titans and Patriots had no new positive COVID-19 results from Friday's round of testing, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

New England reopened its facility on Saturday morning after virtually working out on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The Titans also plan to return to their facility on Saturday, reports Pelissero.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore wouldn't practice on Saturday, but he dodged questions about who will start against the Broncos on Monday if Newton is still out.

"I'm not getting into a bunch of hypotheticals. We're taking it day by day, hour by hour," Belichick told reporters on a call, per ESPN.

Belichick started veteran backup Brian Hoyer in the Patriots' 26–10 loss the Chiefs on Monday but pulled him in the third quarter for Jarrett Stidham.

Newton, Gilmore and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray remain on New England's reserve/COVID-19 list. After Gilmore tested positive on Wednesday, the Patriots' Week 5 game was moved to Monday night.

During his conference call with reporters, Belichick revealed that it was his decision to close the team's facility this week.

"I feel like I had to make the decisions on what's best for our football team, and what's best for our football team is the health and safety of our team," he said. "That's our No. 1 priority. Without that, we don't have a team.

"We have to maintain, I'd say, the integrity of not only our football team but also the extended team–our families and the loved ones for every member of our team."

The Titans' facility has remained closed since Sept. 29 following the outbreak within their organization. Tennessee has registered 23 cases of positive tests, including 13 from players. The team's Week 4 game against the Steelers and Week 5 contest against the Bills have been rescheduled as a result of the outbreak.