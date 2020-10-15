Report: Falcons Close Facility After Positive COVID-19 Tests

The Falcons closed their facility on Thursday morning due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Four Atlanta players reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, per Schefter.

The Falcons are the latest team to battle the coronavirus as the NFL attempts to push forward with the 2020 season. The Patriots' Week 5 matchup with the Broncos was postponed due to several positive COVID-19 tests. The Bills' matchup with the Titans was also moved to Tuesday night. Each week appears to bring a new scheduling challenge to the NFL as teams are shutting down operations.

Atlanta is currently slated to face the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday, but that game is now in jeopardy, per Schefter. A potential new date for the Week 6 contest has yet to be announced.

The Falcons have limped out of the gate in 2020 as they currently sit last in the NFC South at 0–5. Atlanta fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff on Oct. 11