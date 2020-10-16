Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts closed their facility on Friday after "several individuals" in the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

Indianapolis will hold practice virtually on Friday in adherence with NFL protocols.

"This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested positive for COVID-19. The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests," the Colts said in a statement. "We are in communication with the NFL and will have more information when available."

The Colts are the second team this week to close their facility due to the coronavirus. The Falcons closed their facility on Thursday, though no Atlanta players have tested positive as of Friday morning. The Titans and Patriots have previously seen regular-season games postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests in recent weeks.

The NFL announced new COVID-19 protocols on Thursday. The league said players will be sent home from practices if they exhibit symptoms of COVID-19, even if there is no positive test. Browns receiver Odell Beckham was sent home on Thursday due to an unknown illness, and a similar fate could await players throughout the rest of 2020.

Indianapolis currently sits second in the AFC South at 3–1. They are slated to face the Lions on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.