The Sunday slate of games in Week 6 of the NFL season is set to take place as scheduled after all COVID-19 tests were returned negative, according to SI's Albert Breer.

The NFL has been forced to reschedule games in previous weeks as it dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak with the Tennessee Titans and multiple positive cases among the New England Patriots. The Titans had their bye moved to Week 4, while the Patriots are coming off their Week 5 bye due to postponements.

This week is the first that the NFL will test all players and staff on game days, a change in COVID-19 protocol as positive cases continue to arise among programs. Multiple teams have been forced to practice virtually at points this season as a result of positive COVID-19 tests closing training facilities.

After Sunday's 12-game slate, the final two Week 6 games are set to take place on Monday, featuring Chiefs-Bills and Cardinals-Cowboys.

Keep up with the latest news and rumors around the NFL.