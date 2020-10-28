Texans Close Facility After Positive COVID-19 Test

The Texans announced on Wednesday they have closed their facility after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The player has been put in isolation, and the facility will undergo a "deep cleaning," per Houston.

"Late last night, we received notice that a Texans player tested positive for COVID-19," the Texans said in a statement. "In accordance with NFL protocols, the player immediately self-isolated, and our Infection Control Officer and other members of the Infection Response Team began working with the NFL to begin contact tracing."

Houston is currently in a bye week. The team is slated to return to the field on Nov. 8 in a matchup with the Jaguars.

Wednesday marks the Texans' first positive COVID-19 test of the season as they join a litany of teams to battle the virus. The Patriots and Titans were both forced to postpone games due to a coronavirus outbreak, and the Raiders were in jeopardy of missing their Week 7 matchup with the Buccaneers last week. The NFL's safety protocols have made the COVID-19 crisis manageable to a degree, but the league can't fully escape the virus.

Houston has limped out of the gate in 2020 after reaching the playoffs in four of the last five seasons. The Texans currently sit last in the AFC South at 1–6, with Romeo Crennel now leading the team after former head coach Bill O'Brien was fired on Oct. 5.