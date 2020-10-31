Report: Jon Bostic Fined $12K for Andy Dalton Hit

SI.com
Report: Washington LB Jon Bostic Fined $12,000 for Andy Dalton Hit

Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic has been fined $12,000 for his brutal hit on Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton last Sunday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Bostic was ejected from the game after he hit Dalton in the head as the QB was sliding to the turf. Dalton exited the game and did not return after sustaining a concussion.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters after the game that he took exception to the hit, seemingly more so, though, because of how his team responded. 

"We speak all the time about playing for one another, protecting one another," McCarthy said. "It definitely was not the response you would expect."

The Cowboys trailed Washington, 22–3, in the third quarter at the time of the hit. Dalton had completed just nine of his 19 pass attempts for 75 yards with one interception. Dallas went on to lose 25–3 and drop to 2–5 for the season.

On Monday, it was reported that Bostic was not expected to be suspended for the hit but could be fined.

Dalton was unable to practice all week and did not clear concussion protocol, causing Dallas to rule him out for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Rookie Ben DiNucci will make his first career NFL start on Sunday in place of Dalton.

Dinucci, a seventh-round pick out of James Madison, is the third quarterback to play for Dallas this season. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the year after fracturing his ankle against the Giants on Oct. 11. 

