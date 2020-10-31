SI.com
Cowboys QB Andy Dalton Ruled Out vs. Eagles, Rookie Ben DiNucci to Start

The Cowboys have downgraded quarterback Andy Dalton from doubtful to out for Sunday night's game against the Eagles.

Dalton exited last weekend's matchup with Washington after a helmet-to-helmet hit from linebacker Jon Bostic. He was hit in the head as he slid to the ground and later diagnosed with a concussion.

Dalton was replaced by rookie Ben DiNucci, who will make his first career NFL start on Sunday. Garrett Gilbert will be DiNucci's backup against the Eagles. The Cowboys signed Gilbert off the Browns' practice squad on Oct. 13.

Dinucci, a seventh-round pick out of James Madison, is the third quarterback to play for Dallas this season. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the year after fracturing his ankle against the Giants on Oct. 11. 

Dallas activated linebacker Sean Lee and center Joe Looney ahead of Sunday's game. Lee has yet to play this season due to a pelvic injury, while Looney hurt his knee during the team's Week 4 loss to the Browns.

The Cowboys and Eagles are set to play at 8:20 p.m. ET in Philadelphia on Sunday night.

