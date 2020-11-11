Jets Union Rep Says Players Aren't Bothered by Security Cameras

Three days after news broke that the NFLPA was reportedly investigating the New York Jets for locker room security cameras following player complaints, Jets union representative Greg Van Roten said that the current players have no issue with the presence of the surveillance equipment.

"Talking to the guys on the team, nobody cares that there are cameras in there," Van Roten said on a conference call with reporters on Tuesday. "We know why they're there. They're there to protect us if something happens if something goes missing.

"It's not like they're spying on us, you know what I mean?"

He also refuted that the players considered the security cameras an invasion of privacy.

"We all know there are cameras in there. It's no secret," he said. "The team is upfront about that. It's an ongoing conversation between the NFLPA and the NFL Management Council regarding that. There are different perspectives on if that's OK, if it's not OK. The players' issue with it is not privacy-related. I'll say that."

The concerns reportedly stemmed from whether the league could use the footage to punish them if they're caught not wearing their masks in the locker room because of new COVID-19 protocols.