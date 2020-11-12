The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly asked the NFL to launch an inquiry with the players' association after an allegedly unmasked union representative held an in-person meeting with the team late last month, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The source said that the representative was mingling in close proximity with Chiefs players.

"Concern is this is a violation of NFL-NFLPA protocols and the rep is not subject to same testing as players and personnel and regularly travels among clubs, per source," Schefter highlighted on Twitter. "NFL and team believes this created unnecessary risk of exposure to players and staff."

The Chiefs have placed multiple players on the NFL reserve/COVID-19 list throughout the season, most recently WR Mecole Hardman on Wednesday.

Last week, defensive lineman Chris Jones was added to the list, but he was activated the next day, allowing him to play in Sunday's game against the Panthers. Fullback Anthony Sherman missed three games while on the COVID list but was activated on Nov. 4 before playing against the Panthers on Nov. 8.

The Chiefs have a bye week before taking on the Raiders in Las Vegas during Week 11.