How to Watch 2020 Thanksgiving Day NFL Games

2020 Thanksgiving Day NFL Schedule: Watch Games Online, TV Channels, Kickoff Times

Author:
Publish date:

The NFL will serve its annual Thanksgiving Day feast of football games on Thursday with only two matchups this year.

The Ravens and Steelers were scheduled to play in the primetime slot, but the NFL moved the game to Sunday due to a COVID-19 outbreak within Baltimore's organization. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Ravens had five players and four staffers test positive this week.

"The decision to change the game was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the Steelers said in a statement.

The remaining Thanksgiving Day action will kick off when the Lions (4–6) host the Texans (3–7) at Ford Field at 12:30 p.m. ET. Detroit is coming off a shutout loss to the Panthers that saw quarterback Matthew Stafford sacked a season-high five times. Stafford is still dealing with torn ligaments in his right thumb but said on Wednesday that he feels "pretty good" ahead of the Thanksgiving matchup.

Houston has won two of its last three games, including a 27–20 victory over the Patriots on Sunday. Thursday marks the first time the Texans and Lions have faced off since 2016.

The afternoon slate will finish with an NFC East showdown between the Washington Football Team (3–7) and Cowboys (3–7) in Dallas at 4:30 p.m. ET. In the last matchup between these rivals, Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton suffered a concussion and went on to miss nearly a month. Dallas lost two games without Dalton but rallied past the Vikings, 31–28, in his return last Sunday. 

Washington has also undergone a quarterback change in recent weeks after Kyle Allen suffered an ankle injury on Nov. 8. Backup Alex Smith took over for Allen to mark the 36-year-old's first NFL game since he sustained a gruesome leg injury in 2018. Smith led his team to a 20–9 win over the Bengals last weekend.

There's plenty on the line for both Dallas and Washington. Thursday's game will not only be a classic Thanksgiving matchup, but the winner will jump into first place in the NFC East.

How to Watch the Thanksgiving Day Games:

Texans vs. Lions:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

Washington Football Team vs. Cowboys:

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

