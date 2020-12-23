SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: Washington QB Dwayne Haskins Fined, Stripped of Captainship Following COVID-19 Violation

Author:
Publish date:

Less than a day after Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins apologized for photos showing him partying maskless, reports surfaced that he has been fined by the team and stripped of his captainship for the COVID-19 violation. 

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the demotion, which is a part of the internal punishment by the team. Haskins's teammates previously voted him as captain during camp. Washington announced on Tuesday that the incident would be handled internally. 

Haskins was also fined $40,000—the largest known fine for a player for a COVID violation, according to Rapoport. It's reportedly over half of the quarterback's weekly paycheck. 

On Tuesday, Haskins, whose Twitter account is now private, tweeted an apology saying he spoke with head coach Ron Rivera on Monday and "took full responsibility for putting the team at risk. It was irresponsible and immature and I accept responsibility for my action." He also offered his teammates an apology for "creating a distraction during our playoff push."

According to The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala, Haskins said on Wednesday that he "deserved" the punishment and that he was not at a strip club but rather "a private birthday party for his girlfriend."

Given the unknown status of injured starting quarterback Alex Smith, the team was reluctant to suspend Haskins. Smith was reportedly not stretching with the team on Wednesday and was limited in practice, according to NBC Sports' JP Finlay.  

If Smith isn't available for this weekend's match-up against the Panthers, Rivera told reporters Wednesday that Haskins would start. 

The head coach expressed that he's done discussing the matter, and offensive coordinator Scott Turner echoed the sentiment

Washington has a chance to win the messy NFC East while sitting in first place in the division at 6–8. Both the Cowboys and Giants trail the team at 5–9.

YOU MAY LIKE

My Post (31)
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Crossover NBA Show: Mailbag! Regular Season Tip-Off Edition

Chris Mannix and Howard Beck on the on the start of the 2021 NBA season and more!

Tim-Weah-Goal-Lille-Montpellier-USMNT
Play
Soccer

USMNT's Weah Scores Another Goal for Lille

Tim Weah's resurgence continues, with the 20-year-old forward scoring his third goal in five matches.

new-york-jets-celebrate-first-win
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Albert Breer Show: Jets Lose By Winning, Brady Quinn, & The Mailbag

Albert on the Jets possibly losing Trevor Lawrence, MVP prospects, fantasy tips and more!

SI-MED-POD-NEW-1400
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The SI Media Podcast: Year-End Roundtable with Peter Schrager and Andrew Perloff, Part I

Jimmy Traina, Peter Schrager and Andrew Perloff wrap up 2020 by discussing the highs of lows of sports and media during this crazy year.

My Post (30)
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Weak Side Podcast: Trevor Lawrence's (probable) New Destination

Can the Jets still land Trevor? Where is New England going from here? Plus Mark Davis' Albatross and much more!

My Post (29)
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Open Floor NBA Podcast: Coaches on the hot seat and Top 100 of 2021 debates

On this episode of SI's NBA show find out which coaches have their jobs on the line, which players are coming and going, MVP predictions, and more!

demarcus-cousins-rockets
Play
NBA

Report: DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall Out for Rockets' Opener

The Rockets open their 2020-21 season against the Thunder on Wednesday night.

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano hosting "A Very Gargano Christmas" for NXT.
Wrestling

NXT's Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano Share Their Christmas Traditions

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano bring "A Very Gargano Christmas" to NXT. Plus, the late Kevin Greene's wrestling legacy.