NFL Rumors: Lions Planning to Pursue Seahawks GM John Schneider

As the Detroit Lions look for their next general manager, the franchise is planning on pursuing Seahawks general manager John Schneider, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Schneider is widely regarded as one of the league's top general managers having led the Seahawks to two Super Bowl appearances, one Super Bowl victory and amassed more than 110 victories in 11 seasons. Schenider and head coach Pete Carroll have worked in lockstep together since 2010, but Carroll, not Schneider, has the primary authority over all personnel decisions, per NFL Network.

Carroll recently agreed to a contract extension through 2025, while Schneider has just one year left on his contract. The Seahawks general manager previously spent time with the Packers, Chiefs and Washington Football Team.

Detroit fired general manager Bob Quinn on Nov. 28 and has recently interviewed a number of candidates, including former GMs Scott Pioli, Thomas Dimitroff and Rick Smith, and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick.

