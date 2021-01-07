NFL Rumors: Jets Interview Lewis for Coaching Vacancy

The Enquirer/Jeff Swinger

The Jets have cast a wide net in their search for a new coach after Adam Gase's dismissal on Jan. 3. Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis interviewed for New York's head coaching vacancy on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lewis has not coached since 2018 when his 16-year run in Cincinnati came to an end.

Lewis's 16 years with the Bengals features some of the most successful years in franchise history. Cincinnati went 131–122–3 under Lewis, winning the AFC North four times. Lewis reached the postseason with the Bengals seven times, though he posted an 0–7 postseason record before leaving Cincinnati.

New York has already completed an interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and it plans to interview 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as it searches for Gase's replacement. The Jets finished last in the AFC North at 2–14 in 2020, missing the playoffs for the 10th straight year.

Stay up to date with all of the latest NFL rumors below:

• The Falcons completed an interview with Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady for their head coaching vacancy. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The Chargers will interview Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett for their head coaching vacancy. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Salah will interview with the Lions and Jets for their respective head coaching vacancies. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers is leaving the organization four years after becoming the NFL's first female coach. (Cam Inman, San Jose Mercury News)

• Texans general manager Nick Caserio received a six-year contract that will make him one of the three highest-paid general managers in football. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)