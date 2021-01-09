NFL Divisional Round Matchups and Schedule

In the first game of Saturday's super wild-card weekend, the Bills hung on to beat the Colts and win their first playoff game in 25 years.

Their next opponent depends on what happens in Sunday's Steelers-Browns game. If the Steelers win, Buffalo will host the winner of Sunday's Titans-Ravens game. If the Steelers lose, the Bills will host Cleveland.

Check out the postseason bracket and the schedule for the Divisional Round:

This post will be updated throughout the weekend.

AFC Playoff Picture:

No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 2 Buffalo Bills

No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers/No. 6 Cleveland Browns

No. 4 Tennessee Titans/No. 5 Baltimore Ravens

AFC Divisional Round Matchups:

Lowest seed remaining @ Kansas City Chiefs - TBD

Steelers if win or winner of Ravens/Titans game @ Buffalo Bills - TBD

NFC Playoff Picture:

No. 1 Green Bay Packers

No. 2 New Orleans Saints/No. 7 Chicago Bears

No. 3 Seattle Seahawks/No. 6 Los Angeles Rams

No. 4 Washington Football Team/No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC Divisional Round Matchups:

Lowest seed remaining @ Green Bay Packers - TBD