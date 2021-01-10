How to Watch Browns vs. Steelers

The No. 3 AFC seed Steelers will host the No. 6 Browns in a Wild Card matchup at Heinz Field on Jan. 10.

Pittsburgh (12-4) earned home-field advantage for the Wild Card Round after finishing atop the AFC North while Cleveland (11-5) is tied for second with Baltimore in the division. The Steelers opened as four-point favorites against the Browns.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: You can stream the NFL Wild Card game live on fuboTV (sign up for a free seven-day trial) or nbc.com.

The Browns will spend their first playoff game since 2002 without their head coach after Kevin Stefanski, among others in the organization, tested positive for COVID-19. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach in Stefanski's stead.

Cleveland ended the longest active postseason drought in the NFL (18 years) after its 11-5 season in 2020. The team has been led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, who recorded one rushing and 26 passing touchdowns alongside eight interceptions on 62.8% completion. Running back Nick Chubb tallied 12 rushing touchdowns and 1,067 yards in 12 games played.

The Browns will face the Steelers for the second straight game after defeating Pittsburgh in Week 17. Pittsburgh was without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who was rested after recording 33 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 65.6% completion during the season. Wide receivers Chase Claypool and JuJu Smith-Schuster tallied nine receiving touchdowns apiece while James Conner rushed for six scores in 2020.

The Wild Card winner between the Browns and Steelers will face the winner of the Bills and Colts' Wild Card matchup in the AFC Divisional Round.