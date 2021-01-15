Falcons Hire Titans OC Arthur Smith as Head Coach

The Falcons have agreed to terms with Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to become the team's new head coach, the organization announced Friday.

Smith, 38, had been part of the Titans organization since he was hired as a defensive quality control coach in 2011. After holding multiple positions, Smith was eventually promoted to offensive coordinator in January 2019 after Matt LaFleur was hired by the Packers.

Atlanta fired former head coach Dan Quinn in October following the team's 0-5 start. The Falcons finished the season with a 4-12 record under defensive coordinator and interim coach Raheem Morris.

Smith reportedly also interviewed with the Lions, Eagles, Jaguars and Jets for their head coaching vacancies but was offered the Falcons' job on Friday morning, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The Falcons' interviews for their head coaching opening included Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, former 49ers defensive coordinator and new Jets coach Robert Saleh, Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

The Titans averaged 30.7 points per game under Smith this season, the fourth-best mark in the NFL. The team's 2020 campaign, which featured an AFC South title, came to an end in a 20–13 loss to the Ravens in the wild-card round.

The Falcons last reached the NFL playoffs during the 2017 season, when they defeated the Rams in the wild-card game but lost to the Eagles in the divisional round. The year before, Atlanta fell to the Patriots in the Super Bowl.