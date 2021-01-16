NFL Playoffs: Conference Championship Games Schedule

SI.com
NFL
Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum on Deshaun Watson's Situation in Houston
NFL Playoff Schedule: Conference Championship Games

The NFL's divisional-round playoff games are underway, setting up for an exciting slate of conference championship tilts next Sunday.

The Green Bay Packers are the first team to punch their ticket to the conference championship game after beating the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in the divisional round. The Packers will face the winner of the Buccaneers-Saints matchup in the NFC title game on Jan. 24 at 3:05 p.m. ET on FOX.

The AFC championship game, which will feature the winners of Ravens-Bills and Browns-Chiefs, is set for 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS. 

