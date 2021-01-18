SI.com
Report: Lions to Hire Dan Campbell as Next Head Coach

Author:
Publish date:

With the Saints' divisional round loss to the Buccaneers, the Lions are reportedly hiring New Orleans assistant head coach and tight ends coach Dan Campbell as Detroit's new head coach, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Campbell, 44, has been with the Saints for the past five seasons. He previously coached tight ends for the Miami Dolphins from 2011-15 and served as Miami's interim head coach for 12 games during the 2015 season when the team fired head coach Joe Philbin. The Dolphins went 5-7 with Campbell at the helm.

dan campbell

Campbell played 11 seasons in the NFL as a tight end, spending time with the Giants, Cowboys, Lions and Saints. He had 91 catches for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns for his career. A four-year letter winner at Texas A&M, Campbell was selected by the Giants in the third round of the 1999 draft.

News of Campbell's hiring comes days after the Lions tabbed Brad Holmes to be their new general manager. Holmes was previously the director of college scouting for the Los Angeles Rams.

Campbell was picked out of six people to interview for Detroit's head coaching position, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press: Campbell, Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell, former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh (recently hired by the Jets), former Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (hired by the Falcons) and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

The Lions fired former head coach Matt Patricia earlier this season after a 41-25 loss to the Texans in Week 12. Patricia, who was in his third season with Detroit, went 13-29-1, finishing in last place in the NFC North his first two seasons.

