Report: Falcons to Hire Saints' Terry Fontenot as Next GM

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: Falcons to Hire Saints Director of Pro Scouting Terry Fontenot as Next General Manager

Author:
Publish date:

The Atlanta Falcons are expected to hire Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot as their new general manager, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Fontenot has been with the Saints for 16 years, and the past six at his current position. 

Fontenot will replace former GM Thomas Dimitroff, whom the team parted ways with last October in addition to head coach Dan Quinn. Earlier this week, Atlanta tabbed Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as their next head coach. 

In his role with the Saints, Fontenot was in charge of managing the pro personnel department that included monitoring the waiver wire and supervising the advance scouting of upcoming opponents. 

Before his promotion to assistant general manager, he spent seven seasons as a pro scout where his responsibilities included evaluating and rating current professional players and preparing the club for acquisitions through free agency or the waiver wire, according to the Saints' official website.

Fontenot wasn't always in the front office, though. He was an all-state defensive back at Lagrange High School in Louisiana and played four years at Tulane as a Safety and graduated with a bachelor's degree in business and organizational information technology.

The Falcons finished the 2020 season with a 4-12 record, and haven't made the playoffs since 2017. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Drew Brees and Tom Brady after a playoff game
Play
NFL

Brady and Brees Share Moment on Field After Bucs Beat Saints

After Tom Brady and the Buccaneers knocked Drew Brees's Saint out of playoffs, the two future HOF quarterbacks shared a moment on the field.

GettyImages-1280839708
Boxing

Teofimo Lopez's Star is on the Rise After Victory Over Lomachenko

Teofimo Lopez is now one of boxing's biggest stars following his unanimous decision victory over Vasyl Lomachenko in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

NFL logo
NFL

Report: Falcons to Hire Saints' Terry Fontenot as Next GM

The Falcons are reportedly hiring Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot as their next general manager after parting ways with Thomas Dimitroff in Oct. 2020.

Jaguars Helmet
Play
NFL

2021 NFL Draft Order: First Round Results After Wild-Card Weekend

Here's the 2021 NFL draft order for the first round.

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley during a scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
NFL

LA Chargers Hire Brandon Staley as New Head Coach

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to hire Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as their next head coach.

drew brees (2)
Play
NFL

Report: Drew Brees to Retire Following Saints' Playoff Run

FOX's Jay Glazer reported just before kickoff of Sunday's Buccaneers-Saints game that Brees would be playing in the Superdome for the last time in his 20-year career.

dan campbell
NFL

Report: Lions to Hire Dan Campbell as Next Head Coach

Campbell, 44, has spent the past five years as the assistant head coach and tight ends coach for the New Orleans Saints, and played in the NFL for 11 seasons.

USATSI_15448125
Play
Gambling

NFL Conference Championship Betting Odds - Do Oddsmakers expect Mahomes to Play?

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo reviews the opening lines for the conference championship round of the NFL Playoffs.