Falcons Hire Terry Fontenot as New General Manager

Which Team Should Deshaun Watson Want To End Up With?
The Falcons have hired Saints vice president/assistant general manager for pro personnel Terry Fontenot as their new general manager, the team announced on Tuesday.

"When we started this process we were focused on finding someone that not only has a track record of identifying key building blocks that result in successful teams, but also someone who focuses on cohesive relationships within the building. We feel very strongly that we've found that individual in Terry Fontenot," Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement.

"In his past positions, he has shown the ability to make strong decisions and judgments that result in championship-caliber teams, while also understanding a variety of viewpoints and respecting a collaborative process throughout."

Fontenot will replace former general manager Thomas Dimitroff, whom the team parted ways with last October in addition to head coach Dan Quinn. Late last week, Atlanta hired Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as their next head coach. 

Fontenot has spent 16 years with the Saints and just finished his sixth season managing the pro personnel department. Before his promotion to assistant general manager, he worked for seven seasons as a pro scout where his responsibilities included evaluating and rating current professional players and preparing the club for acquisitions through free agency or the waiver wire.

Earlier this offseason, Fontenot was rumored to be a top candidate for the Falcons' vacant general manager job, however, he could not sign with a new team until New Orleans' season ended, per league rules. The Saints lost to the Buccaneers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday night.

The Falcons finished the 2020 season with a 4–12 record, and haven't made the playoffs since 2017. 

