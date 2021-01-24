Report: Patrick Mahomes Still Dealing With Turf Toe

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was diagnosed with turf toe in his left foot following last week's win over the Browns and the injury was deemed a bigger issue than being in the concussion protocol, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

According to NFL Network, following the season, Mahomes will be re-evaluated by a foot specialist to determine if he will need surgery.

"The next day was very sore, and every single day since then it's gotten a lot better," Mahomes told reporters earlier this week.

On Friday, Mahomes was cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol, allowing him to play in Sunday's AFC championship game against the Bills. He currently enters the game without an injury designation.

Backup Chad Henne filled in for Mahomes last Sunday and helped the Chiefs advance to the AFC title game after a converting a key fourth-down to Tyreek Hill in the team's 22-17 victory.

Mahomes was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, though, head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes took the "majority" of the snaps in practice throughout the week.

Kansas City is making its third consecutive AFC championship appearance on Sunday and is looking to make its second straight Super Bowl appearance.

Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.