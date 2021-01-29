Lions Add Mark Brunell, Duce Staley to Coaching Staff

SI.com
Watson, Rodgers, Stafford: How Many First Round Picks Would You Invest?
Mark Brunell, Duce Staley Added to Lions Coaching Staff

The Detroit Lions hired former NFL quarterback Mark Brunell and running back Duce Staley to the coaching staff. 

Detroit is looking to part ways with quarterback Matthew Stafford, a 2014 NFL Pro Bowler who has spent all 12 of his seasons with the Lions. Stafford and the Lions mutually agreed to part ways earlier in January. 

Brunell will coach the team's quarterbacks and will coach the team's next signal-caller. This marks Brunell's first NFL job since spending 19 years in the league as a quarterback.

Brunell spent nine seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and also spent time with the Washington Football Team (2004-07), New Orleans Saints (2008-09) and New York Jets (2010-11). 

In his time with the Saints, he played with new Lions head coach Dan Campbell in 2009 in what was Campbell's final season as a player. 

Brunell finished his career with 32,072 yards, 184 touchdowns and 108 interceptions. He won a Super Bowl with the Saints in 2009 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 1996, 1997 and 1999.

The Lions hired Staley as an assistant head coach and running backs coach. After a 10-year NFL career, Staley spent 10 seasons with the Eagles working from special teams to quality control coach. 

Staley interviewed for the Eagles' head coach position following the firing of Doug Pederson but Philadelphia ended up hiring Nick Sirianni.

