Gronk Details Fooling Bucs Coaches in Offseason Workouts

Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to play with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in April 2020, but the future Hall-of-Famer didn't exactly log every rep in the offseason before coming back to the gridiron.

Gronkowski detailed a complex system he devised for offseason workouts on Monday, finding a way to deceive Tampa Bay coaches as he prepared for a return to the field. Gronkowski was required to send videos of himself running sprints every day during the offseason, but as Gronk is wont to do, he found a nice loophole.

The five-time Pro Bowler said he recorded himself in multiple different shirts during one day of offseason workouts, and he then used those videos across multiple days to send to coaches. Gronkowski didn't seem too regretful based on Monday's comments, laughing at the ignorance of his coaches months ago.

Perhaps those extra wind sprints for Gronkowski weren't worthwhile after all. Gronkowski tallied 45 catches and seven touchdowns in 2020, and he logged a 29-yard reception for the Buccaneers in their NFC championship win over the Packers.

Gronkowski will have a chance to win his fourth Super Bowl on Sunday as the Buccaneers face the Chiefs. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.