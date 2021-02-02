SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Rob Gronkowski Details How He Tricked Bucs Coaches During Offseason Workouts

Author:
Publish date:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Ford Field.

Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to play with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in April 2020, but the future Hall-of-Famer didn't exactly log every rep in the offseason before coming back to the gridiron.

Gronkowski detailed a complex system he devised for offseason workouts on Monday, finding a way to deceive Tampa Bay coaches as he prepared for a return to the field. Gronkowski was required to send videos of himself running sprints every day during the offseason, but as Gronk is wont to do, he found a nice loophole. 

The five-time Pro Bowler said he recorded himself in multiple different shirts during one day of offseason workouts, and he then used those videos across multiple days to send to coaches. Gronkowski didn't seem too regretful based on Monday's comments, laughing at the ignorance of his coaches months ago.

Perhaps those extra wind sprints for Gronkowski weren't worthwhile after all. Gronkowski tallied 45 catches and seven touchdowns in 2020, and he logged a 29-yard reception for the Buccaneers in their NFC championship win over the Packers

Gronkowski will have a chance to win his fourth Super Bowl on Sunday as the Buccaneers face the Chiefs. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Ford Field.
NFL

Gronk Details Fooling Bucs Coaches in Offseason Workouts

Rob Gronkowski devised a plan to avoid working too strenuously during Tampa Bay's offseason workouts.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) walks to the bench during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
NBA

Referees Stop Lakers vs. Hawks After LeBron Heckled by Fan

LeBron scored the Lakers' final nine points in a 107-99 win in Atlanta after exchanging words with a heckler in the fourth quarter.

Jim Christian
Play
College Basketball

Report: Boston College vs. FSU Postponed After Positive COVID-19 Test

Boston College recently went 11 days without basketball activities and have not played since January 16.

MLB LOGO
Play
MLB

MLBPA Rejects Proposal for Delayed Opening Day

MLB proposed a 154-game schedule, with Opening Day pushed back to April 29

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway (36) in the dugout prior to the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field in September 2019.
MLB

Mickey Callaway Accused of Lewd Behavior, Harassment

Callaway reportedly sent inappropriate photographs and unsolicited messages to various women in sports media, per The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang.

chad-wheeler-seahawks
Play
NFL

Chad Wheeler Pleads Not Guilty in Domestic Violence Case

Wheeler was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with first degree domestic violence assault among other charges.

James Wiseman after injuring his left wrist
Play
NBA

Warriors Rookie Wiseman Sprains Left Wrist vs. Pistons

Warriors rookie center James Wiseman suffered a sprained left wrist in Saturday's win over the Pistons and will be reevaluated in 7-10 days.

Carlton Davis, Matt Campbell and Aaron Rodgers
Play
NFL

MAQB: Super Bowl X-Factors on Both Defenses

Everyone loves to talk about Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, but two keys to the game could be on the other side of the ball.