Watch Amanda Gorman's Super Bowl LV Poem

Super Bowl 55 Prop Bets and Predictions
Amanda Gorman Reads Poem Ahead of Super Bowl LV

Amanda Gorman, the country's National Youth Poet Laureate, recited a poem ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Gorman's poem, "Chorus of the Captains," honors three Americans — Los Angeles educator Trimaine Davis, Florida nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Pittsburgh-based James Martin, a Marine veteran who volunteers with the Wounded Warrior Project and who has taken in local kids facing issues at home—for their work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gorman, 22, recently performed at President Joe Biden's inauguration and largely received high praise for her performance, which lasted more than five minutes.

Watch Gorman's poem below: 

Here's a look at the full text of Gorman's poem: 

Today we honor our three captains

For their actions and impact in

A time of uncertainty and need. 

They've taken the lead,

Exceeding all expectations and limitations,

Uplifting their communities and neighbors

As leaders, healers, and educators. 

James has felt the wounds of warfare, 

But this warrior still shares

His home with at-risk kids.

During Covid, he's even lent a hand

Live-streaming football for family and fans. 

Trimaine is an educator who works nonstop, 

Providing his community with hotspots,

Laptops, and tech workshops,

So his students have all the tools

They need to succeed in life and in school. 

Suzie is the ICU nurse manager at a Tampa Hospital.

Her chronicles prove that even in tragedy, hope is possible.

She lost her grandmothers to the pandemic,

And fights to save other lives in the ICU battle zone,

Defining the frontline heroes risking their lives for our own. 

Let us walk with these warriors,

Charge on with these champions,

And carry forth the call of our captains!

We celebrate them by acting

With courage and compassion,

By doing what is right and just.

For while we honor them today,

It is they who every day honor us. 

