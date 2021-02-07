SI.com
Fabiano’s Fun Super Bowl Facts
The Most Memorable Commercials in Super Bowl History

The Super Bowl and its commercials are forever linked in the tradition of the big game.

One of the most viewed television broadcasts each year, the Super Bowl provides a platform for companies to have many eyeballs drawn to their brand. The price for an advertisement slot rises each year, with a 30-second window costing roughly $5.6 million in 2021

From Anheuser-Busch to PepsiCo, many brands have become known for their entertaining and heartwarming Super Bowl advertisements. Budweiser has become recognized for its famous Clydesdale horses while Pepsi and Doritos commercials have stood out for their humor.

Many Super Bowl commercials have become memorable for their appearances by famous celebrities, including singers and actors. Athletes are also known to be featured in Super Bowl advertisements, including the one celebrating the NFL's 100-year anniversary

The best Super Bowl commercials have stood the test of time and are still favorites to this day. Here are ten of the most famous and entertaining commercials in Super Bowl history, in no particular order:

Reebok: "Terry Tate" – Super Bowl XXXVII (2003)

Budweiser: "Puppy Love" – Super Bowl XLVIII (2014)

Google: "Loretta" – Super Bowl LIV (2020)

Nike: "Hare Jordan" – Super Bowl XXVI (1992)

Volkswagen: "The Force" – Super Bowl XLV (2011)

McDonald’s: "Showdown" with Michael Jordan and Larry Bird – Super Bowl XXVII (1993)

Old Spice: "The Man Your Man Could Smell Like"  Super Bowl XLIV (2010)

E-Trade: "Baby" Super Bowl XLII (2008)

Snickers: "Betty White" Super Bowl XLIV (2010)

Coca-Cola: “Hey Kid, Catch!” – Super Bowl XIV (1980)

