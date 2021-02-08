Former Patriots, NFL Stars Praise Brady-Gronk Chemistry

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski reignited their historic chemistry in Super Bowl LV, and their former teammates were quick to cheer them on.

This time sporting Buccaneers red and white, Brady connected with Gronkowski twice in the end zone during the first half of Super Bowl LV for the first two touchdowns of the game. They were the 13th and 14th touchdowns they've combined for in the postseason, an NFL record.

The duo reunited on the Buccaneers before the 2020 season as Brady left New England and Gronkowski came out of retirement. Gronkowski won three Super Bowls as a Patriot with Brady before he retired in March 2019.

Gronkowski spent nine seasons with the Patriots but opted to retire, saying that he was "not in a good place" mentally and that football was bringing him down. The Patriots later traded Gronkowski's rights to Tampa Bay a month after Brady ended his 20-year Patriots run to become a Buccaneer.

Brady and Gronkowski had a special connection in New England, especially in the playoffs. After the two touchdowns in Super Bowl LV, the pair has now recorded 14 touchdown scores, the most between a quarterback and receiver in NFL history.

Though they are no longer involved, current and former Patriots loved what they saw as Brady and Gronkowski lit up the Super Bowl gridiron. Julian Edelman, who also won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, was one of the first to show love for his former teammates.

Here is how former Patriots teammates and other NFL stars reacted to the Brady-to-Gronkowski show: