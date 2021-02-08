Nickelodeon Uses Slime Cannons After Bucs' First-Half TDs

While Super Bowl LV was broadcast exclusively on CBS in the United States, fans of the game were still able to see elements of the game through a "Nick-ified" lens.

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski caught two touchdowns in the first half of Sunday's game vs. the Chiefs and following each score, slime cannons were released.

The decision to put together Nick-ified” highlights comes weeks after Nickelodeon's broadcast of the wild card round game between the Saints and Bears. That game featured including 2.06 million viewers on Nickelodeon—and generated two billion impressions on social media, according to CBS Viacom.

“It’s the gift that keeps on giving, to be honest with you," CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said earlier this week. "The reaction which you saw, was nuts. I mean, social media, legacy media, television, parents, kids, you know, the whole thing just blew up.”

CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said there were some discussions about an encore for Sunday's matchup, however, the network eventually elected to keep everything on CBS.

The Buccaneers lead the Chiefs, 21-6 at halftime.