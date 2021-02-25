J.J. Watt Rumors: Offered Deal Worth $15M-$16M Per Year

Former Texans star and current free agent J.J. Watt has received contract offers from multiple teams, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Sources told Russini that "the most lucrative offer Watt currently has on the table is believed to be worth between $15 million and $16 million per year."

On Wednesday, veteran NFL reporter John Clayton told 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh that the Titans, Packers and Bills are the frontrunners to land Watt, adding there's an "outside chance at the Raiders."

Clayton later clarified in a tweet that while Tennessee, Green Bay and Buffalo are the three leading teams, Watt hasn't narrowed down his list. The Browns and Oakland are still in the mix to acquire the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Multiple reports have said the Browns are interested in signing Watt, but according to ESPN, it's unknown if Cleveland has submitted an offer to the 31-year-old.

The Texans released Watt on Feb. 12 after he initiated the move, telling fans in a video on Twitter that the two sides "mutually agreed to part ways." The five-time Pro Bowler became an unrestricted free agent following his release.

Following his departure, ESPN reported that a dozen teams–including the Browns, Steelers and Bills–expressed interest in signing Watt.

In his 10 years in Houston, Watt was named first-team All-Pro five times, and he won the Walter Peyton Man of the Year award in 2017. He totaled five sacks and 36 solo tackles during the 2020 season. The Texans went 4–12 on the year and missed the playoffs.

Watt was set to enter the final season of his six-year, $100 million contract with the team in 2021.