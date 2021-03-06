Report: Brady, Bucs 'Getting Closer' to Reworking Contract

SI.com
Tom Brady isn't quite ready to talk about retirement, and it looks like Tampa Bay isn't ready to consider it with its veteran quarterback. Josina Anderson reported that the two parties are 'getting closer' to reworking Brady's contract.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner will be 44 in August, and has previously stated that he would 'consider' playing past 45. 

Brady jokingly said on a recent episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden that he avoids talking about retirement with wife Gisele Bünchen. He described the moment when the supermodel greeted him on the field following the Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs. 

"All of a sudden, I saw my wife and I gave her a big hug," Brady said, "and just as I did it she said, 'What more do you have to prove?'"

"I just gave her a big hug," he added with a laugh. "I was trying to figure out a way to change the subject really quick."

Fresh off of his seventh Super Bowl victory and moments after accepting his fifth MVP trophy, Brady assured fans that he wasn't going anywhere.

"Yeah we're coming back," the quarterback said. "You already know that."

Anderson reported that there's a long list of players the Buccaneers are working through keeping. Head coach Bruce Arians gave a passionate speech during the Super Bowl parade in Tampa, stating his plan to, 'keep this band together.' 

Bucs general manager Jason Licht echoed Arians' sentiment. Licht during his speech that he would use "all of the resources" to keep the 2020 roster together heading into next season. 

