Mahomes's Baby Receives Texas Tech Soccer Scholarship

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews welcomed their first child Feb. 20, and the youngest Mahomes already appears to have a bright athletic future ahead.

Sterling Skye Mahomes signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Texas Tech on Feb. 22. And while she could still explore other options as college approaches in the late 2030s, it's likely we see her following in her dad's footsteps.

It will be difficult to match Patrick Mahomes's accolades during his time at Texas Tech. The Super Bowl LIV champion tallied 93 touchdown passes in three years as the Red Raiders' starter, leaving Lubbock with the third-most passing yards in school history. Texas Tech went just 16–21 in Mahomes's three years with the program, though it's certainly hard to pin that on its standout QB.

Matthews sports her own impressive athletic resume. She tallied 31 goals and 16 assists in four seasons at UT Tyler, and she won all-region honors after her senior year. Matthews exited UT Tyler in 2017 ranked second in program history in points and goals, setting quite the high standard.