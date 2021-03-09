Mahomes's Baby Receives Texas Tech Soccer Scholarship

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search

Patrick Mahomes's Newborn Daughter Receives Texas Tech Soccer Scholarship

Author:
Publish date:
patrick-mahomes-brittany-matthews

Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews welcomed their first child Feb. 20, and the youngest Mahomes already appears to have a bright athletic future ahead.

Sterling Skye Mahomes signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Texas Tech on Feb. 22. And while she could still explore other options as college approaches in the late 2030s, it's likely we see her following in her dad's footsteps. 

It will be difficult to match Patrick Mahomes's accolades during his time at Texas Tech. The Super Bowl LIV champion tallied 93 touchdown passes in three years as the Red Raiders' starter, leaving Lubbock with the third-most passing yards in school history. Texas Tech went just 16–21 in Mahomes's three years with the program, though it's certainly hard to pin that on its standout QB.

Matthews sports her own impressive athletic resume. She tallied 31 goals and 16 assists in four seasons at UT Tyler, and she won all-region honors after her senior year. Matthews exited UT Tyler in 2017 ranked second in program history in points and goals, setting quite the high standard.

YOU MAY LIKE

Chris Bosh at his jersey retirement with the Miami Heat.
Basketball

Pierce, Bosh Headline 2021 Hall of Fame Finalists

Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce, Chris Webber and Ben Wallace are among the 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

USATSI_15660043
Play
Gambling

2021 ACC Tournament Betting Breakdown, Odds and Picks

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo previews the betting odds and breaks down this week’s Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) tournament.

Roger Federer is targeting a return to tournament competition in Qatar in March.
Tennis

Roger Federer Eyes Tokyo Olympics

If he reaches Tokyo, it will mark Federer's fifth time competing in the Olympics.

nfl-franchise-tag-tracker
NFL

Franchise Tag Tracker: Every Player Tagged for 2021

Stay up to date with every player who receives the franchise tag before free agency begins on March 17.

patrick-mahomes-brittany-matthews
NFL

Mahomes's Baby Receives Texas Tech Soccer Scholarship

Another Mahomes is slated to suit up for the Red Raiders in the late 2030s.

Meyers Leonard dribbles a basketball.
NBA

Meyers Leonard Uses Antisemitic Slur While Playing 'Call of Duty'

A clip of the Heat center using an antisemitic slur during a Twitch stream surfaced on social media Tuesday afternoon.

Allen Robinson with the Bears.
Play
NFL

Report: Allen Robinson Franchise Tagged by Bears

This is the second time Robinson has been franchise tagged.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp against Fulham.
Play
Soccer

Klopp Rules Out Replacing Low as Germany Coach

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp took himself out of the running to replace Joachim Löw when the Germany manager steps down this summer.