Buccaneers Re-Sign Leonard Fournette on One-Year Deal

Buccaneers have re-signed running back Leonard Fournette on a one-year deal worth $3.5 million with the possibility to make up to $4 million including incentives, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Fournette, 26, rushed for 367 yards and six touchdowns. He also recorded 36 receptions for 233 yards in the Buccaneers passing attack.

In the postseason, he split his time with Ronald Jones II in the backfield. Fournette recorded 300 yards on the ground with 64 carries and three touchdowns. He pulled off an 89-yard and one-touchdown performance in the Buccaneers 31-9 victory against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Fournette was selected as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft by the Jaguars.

He was released prior to the start 2020 season and the Bucs signed him ahead of Week 1. He started the final three games of the regular season and remained the starter through the playoffs.

In addition to Fournette, Tampa Bay has brought back quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receiver Chris Godwin, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and linebacker Lavonte David during free agency.

Tampa Bay is the first team in the salary cap era (since 1994) to bring back all 22 starters from its Super Bowl victory, according to Elias Sports Bureau.