Bucs GM: Tom Brady Progressing 'Very Well' After Surgery

Tom Brady is progressing "very well" after his offseason knee surgery, Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht said on Thursday.

The Super Bowl LV MVP underwent a "minor knee surgery," which head coach Bruce Arians previously described as a "clean up."

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Brady played most of the season with some discomfort in his knee. It is unclear when the injury first occurred.

Licht did not provide a timetable for Brady's recovery.

"I talked to him last week," Licht said. "I know things are going well. I don't want to put an exact timeline on it right now because I don't want to set expectations one way or the other, but I know that things are going very well."

It is still unclear whether Brady will be ready to take part in the offseason workouts, even though Arians reportedly said in February that the quarterback could be ready for 7-on-7 work by June.

Brady was seen sporting a left knee sleeve in an Instagram video posted by friend Dave Grutman. He was throwing a football to soccer legend David Beckham on the beach.

Brady led the Buccaneers to an 11-5 record this season and won four playoff games, including Tampa's Super Bowl LV victory over the Chiefs. The 14-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro and three-time MVP threw 40 touchdowns (his most since 2007) and 4,633 yards (his most since 2015).

Brady and the Bucs reportedly agreed to a one-year extension on March 12, keeping him with Tampa Bay through the 2022 season.