Eagles Trade Up to No. 10 Pick, Draft DeVonta Smith

SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Eagles Acquire No. 10 Pick in Trade With Cowboys, Draft DeVonta Smith

Author:
Publish date:

Last year's Heisman Trophy winner has found a new home. The Eagles have selected Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith with the No. 10 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Smith was the third receiver taken in the first round, following Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle. The dynamic playmaker put together a historic senior season in Tuscaloosa, leading the country in catches (117), receiving yards (1,856) and receiving touchdowns (23) to become the first wide receiver in 29 years to win the Heisman Trophy.

Smith saved his best for last, hauling in 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns against Ohio State in the national championship game, which Alabama won, 52-24.

For his career, Smith totaled nearly 4,000 receiving yards and 48 total touchdowns. He burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2017 when he caught the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime of Alabama's national championship game win over Georgia.

The Eagles traded up to the No. 10 slot to acquire Smith on Thursday. They sent Dallas the No. 12 and No. 84 picks in the 2021 draft in order to move up two slots.

Despite his record-breaking season, questions about Smith's ability to play at the next level lingered during the pre-draft process, largely due to his small frame. Smith measured at 6'1" and 170 pounds, though Alabama coach Nick Saban was adamant that Smith's small stature will not prevent him from being successful in the NFL.

"Tell me how many receivers are tougher than he is—that block better, that play more physical than he does—so I think maybe there's a time when you say 'This guy really overcomes the fact that he's not the biggest guy in the world and he really plays this game really, really well,'" Saban said in March. "I don't think anybody can argue that fact."

More NFL Draft Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

alijah-vera-tucker-usc
NFL

Jets Trade Up to No. 14, Select OT Alijah Vera-Tucker

The Jets added a second pick in the top 15 as they traded with the Vikings on Thursday night.

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones (10) celebrates with the CFP National Championship trophy after beating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
NFL

Patriots Select Mac Jones With No. 15 Pick in NFL Draft

After leading Alabama past Ohio State to the national championship, quarterback Mac Jones is headed to Foxborough in 2021.

Kwity Paye shows off his 'Black Panther' inspired suit for the 2021 NFL draft
NFL

Draft Prospects Sport Show-Stopping Fits on Red Carpet

Zach Wilson sported an Armani suit while Trey Lance was iced-out with a Cartier timepiece. But Kwity Paye stole the show with honoring Chadwick Boseman.

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris (8) and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) during the third quarter in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
NFL

Bears Trade Up, Take Justin Fields at No. 11 in NFL Draft

Justin Fields is headed to Chicago in 2021 after leading Ohio State to the College Football Playoff during his two seasons.

devonta smith
NFL

Eagles Trade Up to No. 10 Pick, Draft DeVonta Smith

The Eagles snagged one of the draft's top receivers after a trade with Dallas on Thursday night.

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
NFL

NFL Alumni Experience Draft Day Again Through Sons

Patrick Surtain II, Jaycee Horn and Asante Samuel Jr. are all expected to follow their fathers into the NFL in 2021 .

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
NFL

Dolphins Select Jaylen Waddle With No. 6 Pick

After winning the national championship at Alabama, Jaylen Waddle is now heading to the NFL.

kyle shanahan draft
Play
NFL

Drafting Trey Lance Will Define Kyle Shanahan's Legacy

Shanahan's development of the North Dakota State prospect will turn the conversation away from his Super Bowl letdowns.