NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Aaron Rodgers Has No Reason to be Upset With Packers
Aaron Rodgers Has No Reason to be Upset With Packers

Aaron Rodgers, Why You Mad?: Unchecked

Author:
Publish date:

What is why you mad for 500 Aaron? I seriously don’t get it. Aaron Rodgers has nothing to be upset about. 

Ok, the Packers drafted his possible replacement last year rather than adding more to the roster. In the moment if that bothered him...I completely and fully understand. But now, fresh off an MVP and an NFC Championship appearance where he had the ball in his hands several times with a chance to change the outcome and didn’t? Not so much. 

This isn’t a situation where Rodgers was let down by the team around him. The Packers defense was the only one that gave Tom Brady any trouble en route to his seventh Super Bowl and Rodgers is protected by a top flight left tackle, has support from an excellent rushing attack and is throwing to arguably the best wide receiver in the game in Davante Adams. And aside from what you think of the Jordan Love pick, Green Bay has drafted well. 

Don’t get me wrong, this is not some takedown of Rodgers. The guy is inarguably an elite and all-time great quarterback. But his franchise has also put him in position to succeed. I’m old enough to remember when Mike McCarthy was supposedly his problem. If Rodgers wants to play somewhere else, fine. That’s his prerogative. Or if this is all part of a contract negotiation, we've seen those play out publicly before. I just don’t buy the notion that the organization has somehow failed him

My response to that would be to quote Rodgers himself, "relax". Because as far as this particular situation goes, it certainly seems like the category is whining to me.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Manchester United fans protest the Glazers' ownership
Soccer

Man United Fans' Protests Are Part of a Larger, Complex Picture

Man United fans' frustration with the Glazers' ownership is nothing new, and while Super League backlash has taken things to another level, the root causes go well beyond that.

Still of Ja Morant in his new docuseries "Promise Land"
NBA

Ja Morant's Docuseries ‘Promise Land’ Showcases His Rapid Rise

Morant's docuseries chronicles his rise from unknown prospect to rising NBA star.

Fox's Aqib Talib
Play
Extra Mustard

Aqib Talib's Honesty, Authenticity Make Him a Breath of Fresh Air

Aqib Talib reveals his Fox salary, says mock drafts are BS, raves about Peyton Manning.

Closeup of former NFL QB Michael Vick
Extra Mustard

40-Year-Old Michael Vick Ran a 4.72-Second 40

And he was disappointed with his time.

machado tatis
Play
Gambling

MLB Bets for Monday, May 3: Padres Cover at Home vs. Pirates

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking previews Monday's MLB betting action and shares the two top picks on his baseball betting card.

Apr 26, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17) reacts after hitting a grand slam home run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park.
MLB

Inside Kris Bryant's Early-Season Resurgence

After remaking his iconic Launch Angle swing, Kris Bryant is back in MVP form.

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku
Soccer

Inter Deservedly Ends Juventus's Serie A Reign

Much can be made about how Juventus's domestic failure this season was self-inflicted, but Inter deserves all the credit for snapping Juve's nine-year run atop Serie A.

college-football-playoff-expansion
College Football

Inside 27 Months of CFP Expansion Discussions

Expansion talks have been underway for over two years among College Football Playoff decision-makers, but there is still an arduous process ahead.