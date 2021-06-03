Report: Amazon Eyeing Al Michaels for TNF Package

Sports Illustrated home
Amazon is targeting NBC's Al Michaels to be the voice of its upcoming exclusive Thursday Night Football package, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand. 

According to the Post, while Michaels is at the top of Amazon's list, the platform also has interest in FOX's Joe Buck and CBS' Ian Eagle. 

Michaels, 76, is scheduled to broadcast Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles for NBC, but he is also in the final season of his current contract. Mike Tirico is currently slated to take over the Sunday Night Football booth full-time from Michaels in 2022-23. 

Amazon becomes the exclusive broadcast partner of Thursday Night Football in the 2022-23 season, but has also reportedly also begun discussions with NBC to bring production people as part of a deal with Michaels. Per the Post, Michaels could also join Amazon in 2022 and remain at NBC in a lesser role, contributing on occasional football broadcasts or Olympics and golf coverage. 

Amazon is paying an estimated $1 billion a year for its football package, which will mark the NFL's first-ever all-digital package. 

Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees is also set to join NBC Sports this season as a football analyst, appearing on Football Night in America and on the network's Notre Dame football broadcasts.

While Michaels has been the lead voice of Sunday Night Football since NBC began broadcasting the game in 2006. Among other broadcasting roles, he also previously served as the play-by-play voice for ABC’s Monday Night Football.

