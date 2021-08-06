Jimmy Johnson to Be Added to Cowboys' Ring of Honor

The NFL made its return Thursday night with the annual Hall of Fame Game between the Cowboys and Steelers to kick off the 2021 preseason. On the FOX pre-game show, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took opportunity of the spotlight to announce some news about his team's version of the Hall of Fame.

Jones revealed during the broadcast that the team would be inducting former head coach Jimmy Johnson into the team's ring of honor.

Johnson, 78, coached the Cowboys from 1989 to 1993, winning back-to-back Super Bowl titles in his final two seasons. His run with Dallas came to an end following a victory in Super Bowl XXVIII after his relationship with Jones soured. The two have put the past behind them, it appears, with Johnson finally being included among the franchise's most influential figures.

"Tex Schramm, who started that Ring of Honor, he said, 'Jerry, keep it kind of limited with people, but make sure it wasn't just about the plays they made. Make sure they contributed to the story of the franchise,'" Jones said. "Now, it's kind of hard not to recognize [Johnson's] contribution to the story of the franchise."

Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year, which he learned about during a broadcast of FOX NFL Sunday.

Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, who played for Johnson for the first five years of his career, spoke glowingly of Johnson and Jones, and was happy that he would finally be included in the Ring of Honor.

"Our successes wouldn't have happened, and every player that was on those teams knows that...it took both of these guys," Aikman said. "We were the beneficiaries of that. I'm just glad to see these two together, it's what we've all been hoping for, and it's a great weekend for Jimmy."



