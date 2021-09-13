September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Niners RB Raheem Mostert to Miss Eight Weeks With Chipped Knee Cartilage

Author:

Niners running back Raheem Mostert will be placed on the injured reserve and is set to miss approximately eight weeks with chipped knee cartilage, coach Kyle Shanahan announced.

Mostert completed only four snaps and recorded 20 yards on two carries, before leaving in the first quarter of the team's 41-33 win over the Lions on Sunday. He was originally listed as questionable but the Purdue alum was later ruled out by halftime. After the game, Shanahan confirmed that it wasn't an ACL injury. 

In his stead, rookie running back Elijah Mitchell, a sixth-round pick out of Louisiana, put together an impressive NFL debut with 104 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. 

SI Recommends

After posting a career-high 772 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 2019, Mostert missed eight games last season due to injury, but still recorded 521 yards and two touchdowns.

In other injury news, Shanahan also confirmed reports that cornerback Jason Verrett had torn his ACL.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

49ers running back Raheem Mostert rushing against the Lions.
NFL

Niners RB Mostert to Miss Eight Weeks With Knee Injury

49ers running back Raheem Mostert left the team's 41-33 win over the Lions on Sunday in the first quarter after recording just two carries.

Colin Kaepernick with a mask on.
NFL

Kaepernick Netflix Series Trailer Dives into QB's Early Years

The scripted Netflix series titled 'Colin in Black & White' will be six episodes long and stars Jaden Michael as a young Colin Kaepernick.

Michigan's Blake Corum celebrates a TD with his teamamtes
College Football

Forde-Yard Dash: Gauging 11 Intriguing 2–0 Teams

What should we think about these programs’ encouraging starts—and when will they get a more definitive test?

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick
NFL

WFT's Ryan Fitzpatrick Placed on IR After Hip Injury

The QB left Sunday's eventual loss to the Chargers in the second quarter after taking a hit as he released a throw.

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) and San Diego Padres center fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (right) talk during the middle of the sixth inning at Petco Park.
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Rankings & Projections - Week of September 13

Weekly fantasy baseball rankings and projections for every hitter & pitcher across Major League Baseball

aaron-rodgers
Play
Extra Mustard

Aaron Rodgers’s Look, Poor Play Make for Perfect Twitter Storm

After an offseason of drama, the Packers got blown out and fans had a lot to say.

Blue Jays have won 14 of 16 games to take over first place in the AL wild-card race.
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Blue Jays Stay Hot As Yankees Continue Slide

The Yankees have gone ice cold since winning 13 in a row, and are currently outside of the playoff picture.

Sep 12, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) with Blue Jays left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (13) after hitting a grand slam home run during the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
MLB

Blue Jays' Bashing Offense Is the Answer to MLB's Woes

They score a ton of runs and their games are the quickest. If this is the future of baseball, we're in luck.