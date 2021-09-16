Tom Brady Believes He Can Play Until 50

September 16, 2021
Tom Brady on Playing Until 50: 'I Think I Can, I Think It Is a Yes'

Author:

Tom Brady is playing in his 22nd year in the NFL. One might think the seven-time Super Bowl winner would be tired of crushing the dreams of opposing teams in last-minute, game-winning drives.

However, after his 49th game-winning drive to lift the Buccaneers to 31-29 season-opening victory against the Cowboys, the possibility of the 44-year-old playing until he is 50 is possible.

"I think I can, I think it is a yes," Brady said on the "Tommy and Gronky" a YouTube show produced by the Buccaneers. "Can Tom Brady play 'til 50? Like, 50 years old? Fifty. I don't find it so difficult. Plus, in Florida, it's kind of a retiree state."

Brady's teammate and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski responded to Brady's thought with a funny twist.

"There's a little spin to that question," Gronkowski said. "I think it's, 'Will Gisele (Brady's wife) let Tom play til '50?'"

And, Brady agreed jokingly.

"That is a way better question," Brady said. "I'm just kidding, I'm sorry, babe. I love you. You would let me. You would let me do anything, as long as I'm happy."

Brady, who signed a one-year contract extension in March with Tampa Bay, will be under contract through next season. He would turn 46 before the 2023 NFL season. Only one quarterback, George Blanda, played at that age. 

The five-time Super Bowl MVP and 14-time Pro Bowler is in his second season with the Buccaneers after winning a title with Tampa Bay last season and six Super Bowls in 20 seasons with the Patriots. 

