NFL Week 3 Takeaways: Tucker's Heroic Kick, Herbert Outduels Mahomes, Bears Bomb in Fields’s First Start

Things That Made Me Giddy

Justin Tucker Becomes Immortal: In a game the Ravens really probably shouldn’t have won (lots of drops, 1-for-10 on third down, not to mention a blatant delay of game penalty the officials missed before the game-winning field goal). But the best kicker on the planet, even on a day when he uncharacteristically missed from 49, was there to bail them out. This is an NFL-record 66-yard kick, off the crossbar and through.

Justin Herbert Is a Superstar: And good for the Chargers for acting like he is, getting aggressive on fourth down and letting their quarterback keep it out of Patrick Mahomes’s hands (after a false start on fourth-and-4 on the edge of field goal range late, they left the offense on the field and converted fourth-and-9 with a pass interference call). If the Chargers ever stop lining up wrong and drawing flags, this offense might be the NFL’s best.

Lou Anarumo Owns the Steelers: Yeah, the Steelers are limping through the season anyway, but Anarumo’s Bengals defense has made them look especially bad in each of the rivals’ last two meetings. They’ve outschemed and out-physical’d Pittsburgh. And now Cincinnati is sitting at 2–1 and might be building toward something nice.

Owusu-Koramoah Ruins Everything: In the first quarter against the Bears, the Browns’ second-round rookie linebacker beat Jason Peters to blow up a fourth-and-short run play and on the next possession sacked Fields on second-and-long on a green-dog blitz.

Josh Allen Late in the Down: He was back to his usual unstoppable self, on a windy day against a good WFT defense. As was the case a year ago, two straight subpar performances does not spell doom for Allen.

Credit Aaron Glenn: Playing with a shorthanded unit, the first-year DC kept Lamar Jackson in check in Detroit.

Ja’Marr Chase, Difficult to Defend: He was the clear-cut No. 1 receiver in the 2021 draft, and he has very much shown why through three games.

Arthur Smith Is on the Board!: It was anything but beautiful—this is a whole lot more Cordarrelle Patterson than you want to have in this day and age—but the Giants invited Smith’s Falcons to hang around and win a game, and Atlanta obliged.

Odell Beckham Jr. Is Back!: And looked pretty good, even on an afternoon when the Browns were limited against a fierce Bears pass rush (and rightfully lacking urgency against a Chicago offense that wasn’t interested in points).

Regrets

No Delay of Game?: That’s a full two seconds after the play clock hit zero. Tough time for the officials to take a nap.

The Plan for Justin Fields: Forty-seven yards on 42 plays. We’ll take a closer look later his week, but at first glance: yeesh. It looked pretty much like the Andy Dalton offense, but with a read-option look every eighth play. After the sharp regression of Mitchell Trubisky there is rightfully some hand-wringing about Matt Nagy trying to develop another high-first round pick in Chicago. It’s one game—and this Bears offensive line is incapable of handling the Browns' front four—but this won’t alleviate any concerns.

Bears Defense Isn’t Gonna Like This: They were swarming in Cleveland, but the Justin Fields–led offense looked awfully similar to, well, every version of the Bears offense that’s been trotted out over the past three-plus seasons.

Whoa Boy, the Last-Gasp Play From the Steelers: On fourth-and-goal from outside the 10, with the Bengals showing blitz, Ben Roethlisberger swung it out to the flat for Najee Harris, where zero blockers and four defenders were waiting for him, one possession after throwing well short of the end zone on a third-and-goal. It could have been the case of a quarterback getting fooled by a disguised blitz. But, on a day when Ben was getting hammered and the already shaky offensive line lost a couple bodies, it felt like one of the saddest white flags ever waved.

Joe Judge Chose This: The past two weeks, Daniel Jones has shown that he’s ready for something more. Judge and Jason Garrett have responded by programming a sampler platter of a disjointed offense built around a run game that just isn’t very good, let alone dominant enough to carry them. That strategy means inferior teams will stay around, and they’re always a bounce or two away from a game swinging one way or another. That’s why they’re sitting at 0–3 when they should be sitting at 2–1.

Man, Do the Steelers Miss T.J. Watt: You can see opposing quarterbacks breathing more easily in the pocket, especially when they work late into the down. Considering how listless they look on offense, Pittsburgh needs their biggest difference-maker back.

Mac Jones Does His Best “Tom Brady in December 2019” Impression: Jones is a guy who will have to be lifted by his supporting cast, especially early in his career, much like Brady is at this point in his career. On Sunday the Patriots couldn’t block the Saints, and there’s not a whole lot a young QB who doesn’t have the mobility to protect himself can do about that.

Colts in Goal-to-Go: After going 1-for-3 (with two turnovers) inside the opponent’s 10 in last week’s loss to the Rams, Indy settled for two chip-shot field goals after advancing inside the Titans’ 10 in Nashville, part of the reason they’re now 0–3 and 2 ½ back of the Titans in the AFC South.

The Chargers Can’t Stop Shifting Illegally: One week after an illegal shift took a fourth-quarter touchdown off the board, another one negated a fourth-and-4 conversion—and a long gain at that—in the first half in Kansas City, and then yet another illegal shift took a touchdown off the board in the fourth quarter, eventually forcing them to settle for a game-tying field goal with a little more than two minutes left.

Chargers Get Weird With Clock Management: Tristan Vizcaino missed a PAT in the wind at Arrowhead earlier, so… O.K. But in a tie game, on first-and-goal with 42 seconds left and the Chiefs having one only one timeout left, the Chargers could have bled the clock and tried the game-winning chip shot. Instead, they went with the fade to Mike Williams (a free one all day against Mike Hughes). It gave Mahomes one last shot, and the moral of the story is: All’s well that ends well.

Quenton Nelson, Terron Armstead and, Briefly, Brandon Scherff Go Down: Hug your All-Pro offensive lineman a little tighter at bedtime tonight.

Moments We’ll Tell Our Grandkids About

Jamal Agnew From 109: Coming during a time when we were all younger and a little more naïve, and thought the Jaguars could protect a halftime lead in their own building.

You Can See Why the Jaguars Have Such a Tough Time Drawing Up an Offense for Trevor Lawrence:

Derrick Henry With a Head of Steam:

Throw Late, Over the Middle, and With Your Eyes Closed: And good things happen. Or so the old saying goes.

This Is Atrocious by Trevor Lawrence: Judging by the execution, must’ve been one of those plays they only practiced on the hundreds of first-team snaps they gave to Gardner Minshew this summer.

A Kickoff, Recovered by the Very Man Who Kicked It: Following a 73-yard touchdown, which countered Josh Allen absolutely setting the WFT defense ablaze, Dustin Hopkins kicked into the wind and ended up recovering that same kick 46 yards downfield. How ironic.

What We’ll Be Talking About This Week

The Chiefs Have Some Issues: Facing a bunch of conservative, two-deep shells are nothing new, but the defense collapsing late is. Right now, the Chiefs are getting stuck in one-possession games that are swinging on late turnovers. They’ll be fine in the long run, but it doesn’t bode well for January football (which is also a long way away).

Carson Wentz Looks… Fine: I know, you’re supposed to say he’s either the worst quarterback in the NFL or the most under-supported quarterback in the NFL. Through three games he looks like a talented reclamation project who missed the summer and isn’t comfortable with his receivers or his protection (the latter of which has slid back in 2021). If you were optimistic about the Wentz-Reich marriage last spring, there hasn’t really been anything to change your mind. The schedule will get a little lighter, and Indy needs to start stacking wins.

Urban Meyer’s Staff Oversees a Spectacular Collapse: A pretty good microcosm of his NFL tenure to this point.

